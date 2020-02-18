Why did Krushna Abhishek apologise to John Abraham on Pro Music Countdown!

With Bollywood and music being nothing short of a religion in India, Zee TV has brought the best of both worlds with its weekend prime-time offering. The channel’s first-of-its-kind music countdown show called ‘Pro Music Countdown’ is hosted by one of India’s finest RJs, social media influencer and YouTube sensation – Siddharth Kannan. The show presents super hit songs in a never-seen-before chat show format with the hottest Bollywood celebrities getting up close and personal about their career, love lives and everything that’s brewing in B-town!

In the upcoming episode of the show, the audience will get to witness real, unfiltered and heart to heart conversations between actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek and the host, Siddharth Kannan. During his conversation, Krushna spoke about making friends and enemies in the industry and his unresolved misunderstanding with actor and director John Abraham who he roasted as a part of a script on a reality show during the launch of Force 2.

On being asked about his current equation with John after all these years post the incident, Krushna cleared his stance by saying, “I did a film with John called ‘Hook and Crook’ which never made it to the big screen but brought us very close as friends. I still remember how that incident petrified me. After I learned the impact of my words on John, I tried my best to make up with him by apologising to him time and again, by sending flowers and text messages, but he did not respond to any of my gestures.” Making the most of the opportunity to make another attempt while on Zee TV’s Pro Music Countdown, Krushna said, “I want to apologise humbly to him on national television and ask for his forgiveness.”

We hope all the issues between the two friends get resolved soon.