Whoever dares to enter our room, is fully prepared to get roasted

With lockdown in place and shoots on a pause, television actors have got the time to stay at home to relax and be with their families. While some are cherishing this time, many are missing their co-stars and are waiting to be back on the set.

Sony SAB’s fantasy show Baalveer Returns boasts of a phenomenal cast as it depicts the two magical worlds of Veer Lok and Kaal Lok. The members of Kaal Lok have never failed to spread their fear on screen. However, off screen, the gang including Pavitra Punia, Aditya Ranvijay, Atul Verma and Shridhar Watsar, is known to be the most fun and mischievous one. The actors share a rather special bond and are missing each other the most during these times.

Talking about her bond with the members of Kaal Lok, Pavitra Punia, essaying the role of Timnasa said, “The four of us in Kaal Lok are like best friends. Out of the whole unit of Baalveer Returns, we are the only ones who keep laughing throughout the day. We never sit in our own separate rooms and are always together in one room. We eat, sleep and shoot together. So, I am missing all of them a lot right now since we are not shooting these days. I am especially missing the food they get from home for me. Aditya gets this special homemade schezwan sauce and it’s just out of the world and all of us are crazy about it. Shridhar Ji’s wife makes some ‘moong dal ki bhaji’ which is a dry healthy vegetable and I take that away from him and finish it all by myself. Atul cooks on his own so he too gets some delicious food items and we all enjoy our lunch time together.”

Sharing about the most amusing moment from the set, Pavitra revealed, “Everyone is scared to enter the room we 4 are in, together and whoever dares to enter, is fully prepared for getting roasted. It’s like an invisible notice board outside our room which says ‘Please enter if you want to get roasted’, but it is all in the spirit of fun.”

“Everyone in the Kaal Lok gang calls me ‘Mummy’ and they treat me like the mother of Kaal Lok. So, if I am not on set for one day also, they call me up and tell me that it gets difficult for them to shoot without me on the set. It’s like something is incomplete”, she added.