When Maera Mishra’s first negative character got her teary eyed on the sets

Zee TV’s popular fiction show, GuddanTumse Na Ho Payega, has been a favourite amongst TV viewers and the interesting story around Guddan (Kanika Mann) and Akshat’s (Nishant Singh Malkani) love life kept them intrigued and entertained for the past couple of years. It recently took a 20-year leap and showcased the tragic death of Akshat and Guddan and post the leap, the show now revolves around the ups and downs of their daughter, ChotiGuddan’s life. Essayed by Kanika Mann herself, ChotiGuddan finds her hero soon after the leap. Agatsya, the character played by Savy Thakur, is all set to give her all the happiness that she deserves. But standing in her way is Nia, who is Agastya’s soon going-to-be-wife.

Essayed by television actress Maera Mishra, Nia is a grey shaded character who although appears to be a kind and soft-hearted person to the world, is actually quite the opposite. The negative character is all set to turn ChotiGuddan’s life upside down and while the actress (Maera) was beyond thrilled to portray her first ever negative character, it seems like the role’s requirements might have left her a bit overwhelmed. The actress who is anything but like her character, found it hard to emote the exact emotions and animosity that her character goes through. In fact, Maera got so affected that a particular sequence got the actress in tears.

Narrating her experience, Maera who plays the role of Nia in GuddanTumse Na Ho Payega mentioned, “We shot for a particular scene where I am yelling and scolding a kid to eat her food. As unbelievable it might sound, but I actually began crying by the end of this scene because I am not really a person who raises my voice, and neither can I tolerate someone else doing it. We had to shoot a couple of retakes because I kept getting teary eyed. In fact, my GuddanTumse Na Ho Payega director and the young girl that I was shooting with were trying their level best at not making me feel bad about the sequence.”

Adding further, Maera said, “This character being my first grey shade is pretty challenging for me and I am giving in my 100 per cent to do justice to the character. In fact my mom, who was earlier convincing me to play positive shades only, recently appreciated my performance in GuddanTumse Na Ho Payega and that honestly has given me quite the boost to explore this side of myself.”

While our sweet Maera is busy planning and plotting tragedies as Nia in ChotiGuddan’s life, she is unaware of the twists that are set to come in her own. As Nia and Agastya’s wedding kicks off in full swing, will the latter finally be able to express the feelings he has for ChotiGuddan?