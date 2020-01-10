What’s fashion icon Hina Khan’s secret for a sharper, brighter and clearer vision

Hina Khan who shot to fame with her debut TV show, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ and made her debut at the Cannes International Film Festival 2019, leads by example in spreading awareness for eye health through #Acuvue1DayChallenge amongst the millennials.

The #Acuvue1DayChallenge launched by Johnson & Johnson Vision, a division of Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, encourages youth to take eye test at ACUVUE® partner stores and experience ACUVUE® OASYS® 1-Day Contact lenses – and the best news is that it is for free. This experience is available at select few stores for a sharper, brighter and clearer vision.

The actress believes it’s important to have a clear vision to give your best. Not only in personal life but professionally as well, having a clear vision aids in a seamless path to success. And she surely is an inspiration for many owing to the successful career she has.

Talking about the campaign, she adds, “Eye health is really important, and we often ignore it. But I must tell you, it’s important to get proper eye tests done regularly. It’s so much more than a clear vision, it gives you the confidence to achieve what you want and have an uninterrupted journey towards your goals. I urge everyone to take the #Acuvue1DayChallenge and share their experiences with us.”

The challenge aims to encourage Indian youth to take a step towards better eye health. Through this initiative, ACUVUE® wishes to let people have freedom to experience life with no compromises. The #Acuvue1DayChallenge is being conducted in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chennai across 75 ACUVUE® partner stores.