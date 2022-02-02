What does Gehraiyaan’s cast think about the film’s intimate scenes

Gehraiyaan has created a new threshold of intimate scenes in Bollywood films.

Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan is based on modern-day relationships and infidelity. The film has several intimate scenes between the characters. Gehraiyaan stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa.

The film is scheduled to premiere on February 11, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video.

For Gehraiyaan, there was an intimacy director, who worked with the cast of the film. “Intimacy director Dar Gai was onboard to make the actors feel comfortable, ” said Shakun Batra, stated news agency PTI. Talking about intimate scenes, Shakun Batra said, “There is a procedure…I thought we should adapt those things. My attempt was to design a system where everyone is comfortable. In this entire film, whenever we had a crew, like a cameraman, we wanted to understand their outlook towards intimacy.”

At the trailer launch of the film, Deepika Padukone also talked about shooting intimate scenes. “You feel you are working in an extremely safe and secure environment because intimacy is not easy. It is not something that we have ever experienced or explored in Indian cinema before, in the way we have in this film. So, to go down that route of intimacy, of vulnerability, is only possible when you know that the director is not doing it for the eyeballs, but he is doing it because that’s just where the characters are coming from, through their journey and their experiences,” said Deepika, stated Indian Express.

In an interview with Etimes, Ananya was asked how her family would react to her risqué scenes in Gehraiyaan. Answering that, Ananya Panday said, “I am actually excited. My mom reads all the scripts that come my way, but dad doesn’t. Especially when I decide to do something, he doesn’t want to be told much about it. He wants to see it as a fresh piece. My parents are my biggest cheerleaders and also my critics. I am looking forward to what they think. I am also hoping that my sister Rysa likes this film. She is very hard to please and wants to be a filmmaker herself. She loved the trailer.”