What a galactic co-incidence! Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka’s producer can’t believe that her story has come to life for real!

Star Plus’ magical love story ‘Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka’ has been winning audience appreciation from all over. The gripping story line with dazzling VFX and power-packed performances by the actors have made it one of the most popular shows on television. As per the ongoing track, the mystical tale of wonder showcased a fascinating sequence of ‘Taaron Ki Baarish’ which depicted a meteor shower. The interesting bit about this track is that it co-incided for real with the actual astronomical event of a meteor shower that happened in the northern hemisphere at the same time!

According to the International Meteor Organization prediction, the Quadrantid meteor showers favoured the Northern Hemisphere because its radiant point was too far north on the sky’s dome. Though Indians were unable to witness this star-gazing event due to geographical inhibitions, they got to see a glimpse of its virtual rendition on Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka. _Gul Khan, Producer – 4 Lions Films said, “Its an exciting moment for the entire team with such a fantastic galactic co-incidence. Taaron Ki Baarish will be happening for real in the northern hemisphere as we presented it to our audiences. We are glad that ‘Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka’ has impressed television audiences and created magic on the TRP charts.”

With state-of-the-art VFX used to highlight its magical element, we are positive that viewers loved witnessing the amazing visual of ‘Taaron Ki Baarish’ on Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka!