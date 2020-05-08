Western Sydney artists take to the virtual stage in online music event

Some of Western Sydney’s hottest musicians will take to the virtual stage this Saturday 9 May, as a part of Isol-Aid, Australia’s biggest online music event.

In a unique 100-minute program, curated by the City of Parramatta and The Area Movement, local artists A. Girl, Lara Andallo, Nardean, Trilla Venus, Inferno, Delawou and T Breezy will be performing live sets on Saturday from 4pm.

“Coronavirus has greatly impacted Parramatta’s normally vibrant arts and culture scene, leaving artists and audiences alike looking for unique ways to fill the void,” City of Parramatta Lord Mayor Cr Bob Dwyer said.

“The Isol-Aid online music festival is a fantastic way for performers to continue to work and share their music with others during these challenging times.”

“City of Parramatta Council is proud to support local talent through initiatives such as this one, and I encourage everyone to jump online this weekend and enjoy the show.”

Isol-Aid runs every Saturday and Sunday afternoon and evening with artists live streaming 15 to 20-minute sets through their Instagram accounts. At the end of the set, the next musician is tag-teamed to play, sending fans down a rabbit hole of new music discovery.

Viewers are also invited to make a donation via the Support Act COVID-19 Emergency Appeal page, which is raising funds for artists, crew and other music industry professionals who have lost their jobs during this crisis.