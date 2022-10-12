Well-studded with a lot of fun and horrific elements the much-awaited trailer of Phone Bhoot is here

Ever since the audience saw the first poster of Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan starrer Phone Bhoot the audience is eagerly waiting to get more glimpses of the film. Having not made them wait for longer, finally the trailer of this most awaited comedy of horrors is here and we guarantee it is the most haunting yet the funniest trailer you would witness this year.

Phone Bhoot has been the talk of the town for a long time now. While the film has been in talks for its interesting genre of comedy of horrors that it is about to bring for the audience, it has also kept the audience’s attention for witnessing Katrina Kaif coming as the prettiest Ghost for the first time. Finally, the wait is over, as the makers are here with the trailer to give us a glimpse of its horrifying adventure which is well-studded with a lot of hilarious and fun moments.

The trailer is truly one of its kind that the audience will see this year in which Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan can be seen playing ghost hunters while they meet the world’s most beautiful ghost Katrina Kaif and they altogether go on a fun and horrific journey with a business plan. The trailer brings a lot of fun that the audience is waiting where on the one hand they will see Katrina making fun of herself than on the other hand they will experience a burst of laughter amid a lot of horrifying experiences.

Having seen the trailer we can see that the film is going to be a crazy fun adventure that takes pop culture and film situations and turns them on its head to create a quirky world of ghosts and gags. The tone of the film is interactive, with characters breaking the fourth wall and immersing the audience in banter and adventure. At its core, it’s a story of good vs evil.

Moreover, Phone Bhoot would be yet another comedy of horrors the audience will see this year after the blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. While the audience has shown immense love for this interesting and fun-filled genre, we can expect, Phone Bhoot to be one of its kind of films that will be truly fun to watch.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Bhoot is produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film is all set to be released on 4th November 2022.