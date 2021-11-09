WELCOMING VETERANS INTO CIVILIAN LIFE AND REWARDING WORK

Veterans making the transition from the Australian Defence Force to civilian life are being helped into the workforce through multiple Andrews Labor Government wage subsidy and employment programs.

As Australia prepares to mark Remembrance Day on 11 November and the sacrifices and contributions of our defence personnel, the Labor Government is making sure veterans can move ahead with support and dignity.

Businesses hiring veterans who have been out of work or underemployed will be eligible for a $20,000 wage subsidy through the Jobs Victoria Fund.

Former Royal Australian Navy servicewoman Cheryl Walshe is benefitting from the program, securing a new career in the construction industry after a workplace injury prompted a search for a role that could offer her more permanent work and less physical strain.

Aided by a Jobs Victoria Fund subsidy, Mrs Walshe secured a permanent part-time role with Ballarat’s Stroud Homes, putting an end to casual jobs and giving her family added financial security. As an administrative assistant, Mrs Walshe is using her problem-solving and communication skills to help the new business get ahead.

The Labor Government is also supporting veterans into employment with Jobs Victoria’s Veterans in Construction initiative delivered in partnership with the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing. The $1 million commitment will deliver at least 100 new construction jobs for veterans and their spouses over the next two years.

The Government will employ veterans in 750 public sector positions through the Public Sector Veteran Employment Strategy. By 2025 the program will bring the total number of veterans taking up positions with Victoria Police, Corrections Victoria and other departments and agencies to 1,500.

For more information about support for employers and jobseekers go to jobs.vic.gov.au or call the Jobs Victoria hotline on 1300 208 575.

Quotes attributable to Minister for Employment Jaala Pulford

“Our servicewomen and men make a magnificent contribution to our country and it’s right that they are given every assistance to find new, rewarding careers.”

“We’re opening up opportunities that allow veterans to develop skills that set themselves up for the next chapter, while making it easier for businesses to find the workers they need.”

Quotes attributable to Minister for Veterans Shaun Leane

“Our veterans have valuable skills and experience and these programs are about ensuring they can build a successful future and career in their civilian lives.”

“It’s imperative our veterans have a smooth transition to civilian life with appropriate and tailored development and employment opportunities.”

Quote attributable to Stroud Homes employee Cheryl Walshe

“I’m glad my employer can benefit from the skills I acquired in the Navy, including being resourceful, hardworking resilient, loyal, and a great problem solver.”