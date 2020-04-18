WEEK 2 INDIAN – Business Guide to Coronavirus

In this week’s Business Guide to Coronavirus, Business Australia shares tips on how to claim ‘Working from Home’ expenses, 21 Free TAFE NSW business courses, 4 signs to close your business down, 7 tips to manage costs and protect your cashflow, how to manage remote employees and a new code of conduct for commercial landlords and tenants.

View in your preferred language here:

• Hindi – https://bit.ly/CPBAIndia

• Chinese (Simplified) – https://bit.ly/CPBAChina

• Filipino (Tagalog) – https://bit.ly/CPBAFilipino

• Arabic – https://bit.ly/CPBAArabic

• Vietnamese – https://bit.ly/CPBAViet

• Korean – https://bit.ly/CPBAKorean

1. Working from home ATO tax breaks: A lot of business owners are now working from home for the first time. Click to download the Business Australia shortcut to calculating ‘Working from Home’ tax expenses and what you need to do to claim them.

2. Are you thinking about closing your business? Many business owners are now unable to operate their businesses and the only option may be to close your business down. It’s a tough decision and here are 4 reasons that mean it may be time to close.

3. 7 ways to cut costs and boost your cashflow: Many business owners now have depleted cashflow and are faced with a dilemma – either sell more or save more. To manage a business through coronavirus financial management is crucial. Click here for 7 ways to help manage costs and boost your business.

4. Free TAFE NSW Small business courses! With some small business owners in lockdown and with spare time, the NSW Government is offering 21 small business online courses for free covering Digital skills, Leadership, Writing & Presentation and Administration.

5. Sixtips on managing the performance of your remote team of employees: With some or all of your employees at home here is a simple checklist including checking in, online meetings and problem detection.

6. New Code of Conduct for Commercial property leasing: The federal government has released a new code of conduct for Commercial leasing for landlords and tenants under coronavirus. The code coverstermination, rent reduction, lease extensions, deferred loan repayments and access to tenant bank guarantees.

