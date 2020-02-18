Wedding comedy Saroj Ka Rishta starring Sanah Kapur is set to release on July 3rd, 2020, poster out now

After Phullu, director Abhishek Saxena brings you all a family entertainer Saroj Ka Rishta that stars Sanah Kapur, Gaurav Pandey, Randeep Raii, Kumud Mishra and Neelu Kohli in the pivotal roles. Actress Supriya Pathak will also be seen playing a cameo in the film.

Talking about the film, director Abhishek Saxena says, “Saroj Ka Rishta is a wedding comedy set in Ghaziabad. It stars Sanah Kapur, Kumud Mishra, Gaurav Pandey, Randeep Raii, Neelu Kohli and others. Supriya Pathak plays a cameo in the film. It’s a typical desi and a clean story of a middle class family in a small town. It shows a beautiful relationship of a father and daughter.”

“Phullu was a social drama but Saroj Ka Rishta is totally opposite to it. I have tried to make a non preachy family drama and a quirky comedy. It’s a very colourful film which also has a beautiful message,” he adds.

Elated actress Sanah Kapur shares, “It was a great experience to work on this film because it was a bunch of young people that came together to make this film. We had a blast on the sets each day. I hope the audiences also have fun while watching it.”

“When I read the script, I instantly fell in love with it. It was a lot of fun to portray Saroj on screen since she has many shades to her character. This is a subject which is very close to my heart,” she concludes.

Saroj Ka Rishta is produced by Dr. Anmol Kapoor, Narendra Garg, Nazia Siddiqui and Abhi Ambi Production and will hit the theatres on July 3rd, 2020.