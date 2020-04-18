Debina Bonnerjee, who recently entered Sony SAB’s Aladdin- Naam Toh Suna Hoga in the role of evil power Mallika, has been making the most of her time with her family, while at home. While admitting how difficult the current situation is for everyone around the world, Debina believes it is important to look at the positive side of things and doing things that bring true happiness to one. Debina shares, “I have been catching up on a lot of web content recently. Something that I am enjoying the most these days is cleaning the house. People in my family initially got tired of watching me clean as I was getting into every corner of the house and sorting things out. Currently I have taken a break from cleaning and am resting. I have also been cooking food lately as I love cooking a lot. Food really gets me going and I enjoy feeding others with some amazing food Food gets me going and I enjoy cooking delicious meals for my close ones.”

Talking about how she is trying to stay happy and make others happy as well, Debina said, “I am also making some videos, more on the entertainment side, to bring some happiness for my fans during these stressful times and I will be sharing these videos soon on my YouTube channel.”

“We believe in the saying ‘This Too Shall Pass’ and that’s what I want to tell everyone. There was a phase in my life where I felt extremely low and kept saying to myself that ‘this too shall pass’. I got through that time with that positivity and I am sure all of us will come out of this crisis also, together. So, while we are at it, let’s focus on ourselves and make maximum use of this time by spending quality time with our family,” she adds.