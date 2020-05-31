WATERLOO REDEVELOPMENT MOVES FORWARD

The NSW Land and Housing Corporation (LAHC) has lodged a planning proposal with the City of Sydney to advance the Waterloo Estate redevelopment process.

The proposal to renew Waterloo South represents the first of three stages in the NSW Government’s proposed redevelopment plans and accounts for about 65 per cent of the entire site.

The proposal seeks to renew the existing, ageing social housing estate with new and better fit-for-purpose housing, retail and community facilities and access to more and better quality open space, including two new parks.

Following release of the preferred masterplan in January 2019, the original proposal was revised in response to feedback from the community and the City of Sydney Council. Subsequently, LAHC created three sub-precincts; Waterloo South, Waterloo Central and Waterloo North.

The amended proposal also includes more open space, wider tree-lined streets, reduced building heights and expanded bike paths.

Minister for Water, Property and Housing Melinda Pavey said the new proposal includes the development of around 3000 new properties, 30 per cent of which will be social housing.

“LAHC undertook extensive community and stakeholder consultation and the proposal will include an additional 100 new social housing dwellings in the area,” Minister Pavey said.

“By deconcentrating disadvantage, we can breathe new life into local economies to reenergise social housing to create vibrant communities, not just buildings – this is emblematic of the way we are now delivering social housing.”

The planning proposal also maintains the project’s overall intention – to transform Waterloo Estate into a world-class precinct supported by the new Waterloo Metro Station that’s scheduled to open in 2024.

Waterloo South will deliver much needed, new social housing while creating the least amount of disruption for existing tenants. It will also allow the early delivery of two new parks that will provide over 2 hectares of public open space.

Planning and Public Spaces Minister Rob Stokes said Waterloo South demonstrates the great public space and social outcomes that can be achieved from strong collaboration between the State Government and councils.

“The updated proposal for Waterloo South is a huge win for both the existing and future Waterloo and Redfern communities, with more than two hectares of open space and two new parks for everyone to enjoy.”

Minister for Families, Communities and Disability Services Gareth Ward said tenants would remain at the heart of the proposal which provides easy access to public transport, education, key services and open space.

“By bringing social, affordable and private housing together, we create an integrated community and a virtuous cycle that improves opportunities and outcomes for all tenants,” Mr Ward said.

Following lodgement of the planning proposal, the City of Sydney will review and assess relevant documents, prior to determining how and when to proceed with statutory public consultation.

LAHC will continue working with the City of Sydney to ensure the future stages seamlessly integrate and enhance the next stages of the project.

Waterloo Estate is the largest project in LAHC’s $22 billion Communities Plus program that will deliver an integrated mix of social, affordable and private housing, in line with the NSW Government’s Future Directions for Social Housing in NSW.

The Government’s strategy aims to achieve more and better social housing that integrates with local communities and connects with essential support services such as health, education and transportation, to support vulnerable citizens.