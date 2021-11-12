Want to travel overseas but not sure about the rules?

Fully vaccinated people can now fly into NSW without having to quarantine:

• You need to be double vaccinated with a recognised COVID-19 vaccine, or be accompanied by someone 18+ who has if you’re under 12 years old

• If you meet the vaccination and the Australian Government pre-departure testing requirements you can leave the airport as normal

• Within 24 hours of arriving in NSW, you must have a COVID-19 nose and throat PCR test. Isolate until you get a negative result.

• Get another test on or after day 7 after arriving in NSW. You don’t have to isolate while waiting for your results, unless you have symptoms. Until you get a negative result from your day 7 test you can’t go to any high-risk settings such as childcare, aged care, disability care, healthcare, schools, education and correctional facilities; large gatherings (e.g. concerts, football matches); or hospitality venues, except to pick up take-away food or beverages. Different rules apply to children under 12 who are unvaccinated.

• If you develop any symptoms of COVID-19 at any time while in NSW, you must immediately get tested for COVID-19 and isolate until you receive a negative result.