Waluscha De Sousa Ropes In Apoorva Lakhia’s Voot Series

Actress and supermodel, Waluscha De Sousa, who was recently seen as the host of popular reality show ‘Nach Baliye’ is all pumped up to swoon the audience with her first web series. The actress has been roped in for Apoorva Lakhia’s thriller Voot Series, the title for which is yet to be finalised. As per the reports, Waluscha will be playing a pivotal role in it.

The series is a spy thriller and has already created a great buzz all over! Waluscha will be sharing the screen space with talented actors like Saqib Saleem, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Iqbal Khan and Ankur Bhatia. The actress was seen in ‘Fan’ starring opposite the superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and had garnered a lot of praise for her looks and performance in the movie. The diva adds one more feather to her hat by making her debut in the digital world.

We are eager to watch the web series and actress Waluscha De Sousa in it, adding her charm and magic to the spy thriller. The series is surely going to be an intriguing watch!