Waluscha De Sousa on working in the Indian adaptation of Revenge and the first time working with a female director

Waluscha De Sousa will be a part of the Revenge series which will be an Indian adaptation of the International concept with the same title. The series is produced by Taher Shabbir and Ashutosh Shah’s banner Rat Films.

Talking about the adaptation, Waluscha shares, “I am elated to be part of this Indian adaptation. The successful show aired a while ago and I was a huge fan, I remember binge-watching it. When I was approached to be a part of the remake, I was supremely excited. I remember the original story like it was yesterday. I hope that the Indian audience loves this adaptation too since it has a fantastic gripping plot.”

Revenge is directed by Guilty Fame Ruchi Narain – on working with a female director Waluscha only has praise for her, “This is the first time that I am being directed by a female director, and it’s a great empowering feeling. Ruchi is such a lovely person to work with. Needless to say, a super director whose outing with Guilty was applauded by all. She managed to get a solid performance out of Kiara and I am hoping that she pushes the envelope with me too. I have immense faith in her as a director.”

Waluscha who was last seen in Escapye Live, is happy that she’s getting to play different roles. And she’s also looking forward to her role in Revenge which she can’t talk about “All I can say is that I am yet again set to play a role that is very different than my other shows — Crackdown S1 and S2, Escape Live, Tanaav, the Indian adaptation of Fauda. As an actor, it is so fulfilling to be able to portray so many different characters and not be confined to stereotypes. I can’t wait to see this come together and bring it to the audiences.”