Volvo Cars Values Culture

Volvo Cars encourages a working culture that welcomes different perspectives as it believes it unlocks every person’s full potential.

“We are human-centric and embrace honesty, transparency, respect, empowerment and authenticity. We protect what’s important to you and the generations to come, always,” just some of the words used by Stephen Connor, Managing Director of Volvo Car Australia in welcoming Indian media leaders, business leaders, community leaders and influencers.

A Volvo Retail Experience at Volvo Cars Five Dock was the setting as the audience was exposed to the Volvo state of the art consumer experience.

Volvo has long cherished its mantra as a manufacturer of one of the world’s safest car brands. But is also places sustainability and caring for the environment on that same mantle.

Globally, Volvo is firmly committed to becoming an electric-car only carmaker by 2030, but in Australia it will make the transition to full electric vehicles happen by 2026.

A number of current product name plates were on show including the XC90, XC40, and XC60 and the audience had the opportunity to take a test drive.

Volvo Cars continues to enjoy ongoing success in Australia with the multi award winning Volvo XC40 outselling its competition and maintaining its position as the number one in its segment.

The accolades continue for Volvo Cars with its seven seat Volvo XC90 winning yet another award, the 2023 Wheels Best Large Luxury SUV.

In June Volvo Car Australia announced the pricing of the EX30, its smallest ever electric SUV which boasts the smallest carbon footprint of any Volvo produced to date. The vehicle in already a roaring success with the brand holding well over one thousand orders.

Stephen Connor’s closing remarks included: “Our EX30 is paired with an attractive price, and this creates an opportunity to reach new consumers groups with our offering of safe, sustainable luxury mobility. All of this places us in good stead toward our accelerated strategy of being an all-electric car company by 2026.”