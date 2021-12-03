Vodafone Ashes Series Launch

Members of the Australian and English men’s Test squads will come together at the Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday, December 5 to officially push go on the men’s Vodafone Ashes Series which is set to kick off on Wednesday, December 8.

Skippers Pat Cummins and Joe Root will be joined by Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Ollie Pope and Mark Wood as both teams prepare to reignite one of the greatest rivalries in world sport.

WHAT

Vision of captains Pat Cummins and Joe Root pushing go on the season.

Vision of the players with the Ashes Trophy, including with both captains in blazers.

Vision of the giant Ashes Urn.

Pre-recorded vision of the Barmy Army and the Richies preparing for the season ahead.

Interview Opportunities with all players.

WHEN

1:00 pm AEST arrival for a 1:15pm AEST start.

Please allow time to sign into security.

WHERE & DETAILS