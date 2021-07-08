VNR: Alistair Dobson on ground-breaking WBBL|07 schedule

Cricket Australia’s General Manager of Big Bash Leagues, Alistair Dobson, addressed the media today following the schedule announcement for the upcoming WBBL|07 season.

A record 47 matches of Australia’s fourth most-watched sporting league will be broadcast nationally on television this year – an almost five-fold increase since the WBBL’s inception just seven years ago.

Of the 47 matches to be televised this season, 24 will be simulcast on Seven and Foxtel, with a further 23 on Foxtel. All 59 matches will also be streamed live on Kayo Sports with 35 matches on cricket.com.au. Matches will also be available on ABC Radio.

Matches will be played at venues in all six states in WBBL|07, assuming public health conditions allow. The season will begin on Thursday, October 14 at North Sydney Oval, with the Final to be played on Saturday, November 27.

The WBBL will continue to monitor the public health situation throughout the summer and prioritise the health and safety of fans, players, staff and officials in all its decisions.

Further information regarding club memberships and ticket availability will be released shortly.