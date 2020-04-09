Vivek Sharma (Film maker and Director of Bhootnath) in conversation with Navneet Anand

Vivek Sharma is an Indian filmmaker. He became recognised for his work when Amitabh Bachchan himself agreed to work with his directorial debut Bhoothnath.

Vivek sharma started his career as an assistant director with Mahesh Bhatt. He became chief Assistant Director with Bilingual film “Criminal” and then Associate Director for films like Duplicate..Angaarey And Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani. He also designed Post Production for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and helped Shah Rukh Khan to develop his company Dreamz Unlimited. Now known as Red chillies. Vivek Sharma has worked in more than 25 films before becoming independent Director. Bhoothnath was his first directorial venture where he had not only wrote the script but also directed Mr. Amitabh Bchchan and Juhi Chawla. Now he has his own production house called “Filmzone Creations LLP” and a Music company. He is ready with 70 scripts which are said to be original and class of its own.

Filmography

Director

Bhoothnath (2008)

Kal Kissne Dekha (2009)

Assistant Director

Sir Naaraz, Naajayaz, Gumrah, Hum Hain Raahi Pyar Ke, Gunaah, Milan, Tadipar, Girvi, Gentleman, Chahat, Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aai,

Writer

Love You Hamesha (1999)

Bhoothnath (2008) (screenplay and dialogue)

Kal Kissne Dekha (2009)