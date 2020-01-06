Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri to finish the script of ‘The Kashmir Files’ in the Himalayas?

Following the huge critical acclaim of his last release, ‘The Tashkent Files’ released in April last year, filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is busy prepping up for his next, ‘The Kashmir Files’ – an unreported story of the most tragic and gut-wrenching genocide of Kashmiri Hindus.

Sources suggest that the critically-acclaimed filmmaker, who is known for voicing his opinions on several social and political issues fearlessly, is currently stationed at an undisclosed location in the beautiful valley of the Himalayas.

While the subject of his next, ‘The Kashmir Files’ has raised a lot of curiosity and huge anticipation among the audience, it’s learnt that Vivek is not just vacationing in the Himalayas but also working on the script of the movie.

A source informs, “After the success of The Tashkent Files’, which got a standing ovation at the prestigious Cannes Festival and International Film Festival of India in Goa last year, Vivek is back with yet another hard-hitting and challenging subject on Kashmiri Hindus. While the research work of ‘The Kashmir Files’ is over, the movie is currently in it’s scripting stage.”

Going by the pictures that the filmmaker has posted on Instagram, it looks like he’s currently enjoying his New Year long holiday in the beautiful snow-capped mountains.

“Since The Kashmir Files is scheduled to go on floors in February next year, Vivek wants to lock the final draft of the movie soon which could be one of the major reasons for his holiday trip to the hilly terrain,” the source adds.

Featuring Anupam Kher in a pivotal role, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is slated to release on the auspicious occasion of India’s 73rd Independence anniversary in 2020.