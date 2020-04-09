VITI LEVU MOVEMENT LIFTED, COVID19 RESTRICTIONS STILL STANDS

Movement restrictions that were imposed yesterday in the height of Tropical Cyclone Harold has been eased while COVID19 restrictions still stand as businesses are to adhere to the required health practices and maintain social/physical distancing practices.

Director NDMO, Ms Vasiti Soko said the COVID19 restrictions still stands as there are only selected businesses that will operate as normal while the curfews still stand from 8pm to 5am.

The details of businesses that will operate as normal are available on this link shorturl.at/dwCQ1.

These businesses are to ensure that staff are regularly washing their hands with soap and water or using hand sanitizers.

Businesses affected by TC Harold are to ensure that necessary proactive measures are in place, i.e. disinfecting the workplace before the resumption of work.

With reports yet to be received from Kadavu, smaller nearby islands and Southern Lau, Ms. Soko said the NDMO is seeking assistance from members of the public who can contact family in these areas to also pass on this information to the Commissioner Eastern EOC on 7775485/3313400 or the NDMO on 915 to assist us to get a picture of the situation on the ground.

“Please continue to exercise caution while travelling on the road. We are working closely with our First Responders to assist our people who are still sheltering in Evacuation Centers,” said Ms. Soko.

She said those who live in flood-prone areas to take precautionary measures and use their discretion while travelling.