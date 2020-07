The Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre, Sydney, is restarting virtual meditation sessions “Let’s Meditate” – Meditation for Revival from July 15, 2020.

The session will be held every Wednesday from 12:45 PM till 1:45 PM.

Those interested in attending the sessions can register at icc2.sydney@mea.gov.in

The joining link will be shared once the interested candidates join in.