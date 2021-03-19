Vir Das joins Judd Apatow’s mega directorial project – The Bubble for Netflix!

Vir Das is sure going places, after his impressive stint in Whiskey Cavalier, the actor is now been roped in for a key part in Judd Apatow’s next directorial, The Bubble.

Das is part of a mega cast in Apatow’s directorial which he is also producing. The show boasts of a huge comedy cast including Karen Gillan, Iris Apatow, Fred Armisen, Maria Bakalova, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, Leslie Mann, Pedro Pascal, and Peter Serafinowicz.

The feature is a comedy about a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble inside a hotel and are attempting to finish a studio franchise film.

Confirming the news, and speaking of his excitement, Das said, “I have been shooting for this for a bit now and I’m very excited to be part of this mega comedy project. Everyone on this cast is immensely funny and we’re making something special”.