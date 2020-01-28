VILLAGERS OF NADHARI SETTLEMENT TO BENEFIT FROM GROUNDWATER PROJECT

More than 97 households in Nadhari Settlement, Ba will soon have access to clean and safe drinking water through the assistance from the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources Ground Water Development Project.

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources, Hon. Ashneel Sudhakar said that Phase 1 and 2 works have been completed.

Phase 1 which is the hydro-geological assessment (groundwater investigation) was undertaken through the Micro Project Program (MPP), a joint effort of the South Pacific Community (SPC), Mineral Resource Department (MRD) and funded by the European Union. The MPP was also spearheaded by the Honourable PM’s office as the Minister for Sugar.

The second phase of the project included a borehole which was drilled to a depth of 50 meters will benefit 97 households, comprising mainly sugar cane farmers within the area. Minister Sudakhar confirmed that the newly purchased TONE 300 Drill Rig from Japan which is the latest version was deployed for the first time to this area to help in the groundwater exploration drilling.

He added that Phase 2 of reticulation works, will begin soon whereby 402 villagers would benefit from the groundwater resource. Nadhari Settlement is a cane belt area that had been selected based on the severity of water problems faced by the farmers.

Additionally, people of Navia settlement in Ba, and Volivoli (1 and 2) settlement, and Rarapatu settlement in Rakiraki, will also benefit from a Groundwater Development Project that will commence soon. “Those villages facing problems with access to clean and safe drinking water can lodge their request for boreholes at their respective district office”, Minister Sudakhar said.