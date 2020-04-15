Vijay Vikram Singh BIGG BOSS Fame Voice Over Artist & Actor in conversation with Navneet Anand

Vijay Vikram Singh is an Indian, Voice Over Artist. Vijay Vikram Singh is an MBA in international business, and before becoming a voice-over artist, he was working as a business development manager for an MNC.In 2005 he moved to Mumbai as his company transferred him to Mumbai branch. He met one of his friends’ friend, who suggested him to try voice over as he has got a good quality voice.

He started voicing for small projects, and then in 2007; he decided to leave his corporate job and pursue full-time voice-over as a profession. He later joined 92.7 Big FM as Business Development Executive where alongside his job, he was learning to use his voice in different ways as to start his career as a voice-over artist.

Since 2009, he has done voice-overs for various reality shows, movies and TV commercials, including, all seasons of DID, Nach Baliye 6, Sahara One, Neo cricket, Wanted High Alert, Promos for Star Gold, Music India, Bigg Boss (season 4 and onwards), etc. Vijay Vikram Singh has individually hosted radio shows like ‘Chandani Ratein’ on 94.3 My FM as RJ.

He has also tried his hands on acting and has acted in a few theatres plays. He loves all kinds of sports and wants to host a sports show as the commentator. Vikram Singh has been the narrator’s voice on hit reality TV show Bigg Boss for 10 years now.

However, it is only now that one has to got to know his identity. Speaking to NAVNEET ANAND, in an interview, he spoke about his life’s journey; first a voice artist and, in recent times, as a character actor in web series. Speaking about how it all started, he said, “I started my voice-over career in 2009. In 2010, I got a mail that the makers were looking for the narrator’s voice-overs. I sent them a CD, they shortlisted me, they asked me to come for an audition and within two days of my audition, I was given a confirmation. It is the biggest high point in my voicing career, to date.”

Talking about his first reaction on knowing that he has made the cut for Bigg Boss, he revealed how he ‘jumped and jumped’ for four-five minutes, behaving and acting in an absolutely kiddish fashion, ‘which is absolutely fine’.