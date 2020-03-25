Vighnaharta Ganesh’s actor Kuldeep Singh who plays the role of Lord Vishnu to debut in Bollywood

Sony Entertainment Television’s Vighanharta Ganesh has been a favorite of audiences across ages and has been able to win a large viewership for itself since its inception. Actors like Akanksha Puri, Malkhan Singha and Nishkarsh Dixit have become a household name through this show and the acting skills of these performers has been applauded not only by the viewers but also by the industry. Another addition to the list of actors who became famous through this show is Kuldeep Singh who essays the role of Lord Vishnu in the show.

Kuldeep has been able to impress all through his acting skills and his immense talent has got him the lead role in an upcoming film project, produced by known lyricist Faaiz Anwar. The film would be based on the life of a singer and is inspired from Jubin Nautiyal. The film will be shot in Lucknow. To prepare for the same, Kuldeep even spent a week with Jubin to understand his pattern of life and his body language and expressions.

Speaking about the film, actor Kuldeep Singh said, “I have been given a chance to play the lead in this upcoming film based on the life of a singer and I myself am a big music fan. I lived with Jubin for a week and spent the whole time observing him. I visited his concerts, recordings, observed the way he eats, the tasks he does the entire day. This is a big opportunity for me, and I vow to give my cent percent. Looking forward to start the shoot.”