Vidya Mani comes up with her third book The Last Lap

Some believe that old age is more to look back than look forward. Vidya Mani has proved that wrong at eighty plus by penning down her third book The Last Lap.

Vidya Mani, a weaver of stories, had yet again dealt with the alchemy of emotions and desire. In her own unique way, she has blended the might of elemental forces with humanity.

At her age of eighty plus, some dwells on their looming mortality whereas she has written this work of fiction. In the Last Lap, she treats her characters with benevolence, shaping each one with care and finesse. The exploiter and the exploited are traceable with the understanding of their background and inherent hierarchy.

The book The Last Lap was launched today at Red Bishop Panchkula.