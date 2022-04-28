Vidhi Pandya inspires viewers to fulfil their dreams

Sony Entertainment Television’s Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye, has kept the audience hooked with its exciting storyline and defining characters. In one of the tracks, viewers witnessed how Soumya (Vidhi Pandya), inspired her mother-in-law Sushma (Alka Badola Kaushal) to become independent and start earning since she is skilled at making embroidered blouses. Soumya encourages her to initiate her own business.

The last few episodes of the show have showcased a different side of the Soumya’s story. While many traditional daily soaps have always shown a bitter play between a woman and her mother-in-law, Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye shows a healthy bond growing between the two. In the past, Sushma could be seen heartily appreciating Soumya’s work and her contributions to her field. Taking this forward, Soumya can be seen reciprocating her feelings towards her mother-in-law.

Vidhi Pandya, who essays the role of Soumya on the show, says, “I believe that this is an extremely progressive track picked up by the show. Although a lot of shows and stories today revolve around how a young individual makes their way into the tough world, Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye, on the contrary, is focusing on how someone who has seen a lot of the world and aged gracefully might also wish to follow the dreams she created for herself originally. I believe that pursuing your dreams, no matter at what point in life, is very important for any individual to feel successful. It’s not just moral and physical independence, but financial independence and literacy that are very important as well.”

She further adds, “The latest track highlights a beautiful learning experience for all the viewers. I hope they enjoy the story being taken up by the show, and also get inspired by how Sushma, even at her age, might be open to opening her own business and finally becoming financially independent, in spite of living in an extremely well-to-do family.”