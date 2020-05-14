Victoria Police calls out “genuine ambiguity” on Daniel Andrews’ COVID-19 rules

Reports today that Victoria Police must seek supervisor approval before issuing a fine for COVID-19 social distancing breaches are yet another example of just how confusing Labor’s COVID-19 restrictions are.

With new easing measures being introduced earlier this week, Victoria Police has stated: “Victoria Police recognises there may be some genuine ambiguity from the community and police members alike regarding the interpretation of the new directions.”

As such, police have been instructed to apply a heightened level of discretion when enforcing social distancing rules whilst these new rules are being “understood by the community”.

Victorians want to do the right thing during COVID-19, but Daniel Andrews’ new rules have left the community confused.

Comments attributable to Shadow Minister for Police and Community Safety, David Southwick:

“No wonder Victorians are unclear on Daniel Andrews’ new rules when Victoria Police themselves describe them as ambiguous.

“Enforcing social distancing rules shouldn’t be a guessing game but Daniel Andrews’ new restrictions have made the community confused and left frontline officers to deal with Labor’s mess.”