Victoria gets the wooden spoon for small business and jobs

Confirmation that Victoria is the worst place in the nation to start and run a business is a further blow to our reputation and recovery.

Under the Andrews Labor Government, Victoria has become the highest taxing state, with the largest public service and most red tape in the nation.

Small businesses and the jobs they provide face an uphill battle to recover and rebuild, as ongoing restrictions and increasing taxes on jobs, property and red tape continue act as a handbrake on growth.

Whilst New South Wales and other states continue to revitalise their CBDs and local communities, the Andrews Government remains obsessed with the politics of COVID which is seeing our state fall further behind.

A Matthew Guy Liberals and Nationals Government has a plan to support local economies and businesses to grow and get back on track.

Our plan will deliver Victoria’s largest ever investment in manufacturing and provide a $300 million local events recovery plan to jumpstart our iconic events sector and revitalise local communities.

Instead of making life harder for businesses, staff and patrons, the State Government must get out of people’s lives and back small businesses across the state to recover and rebuild.

Comments attributable to Shadow Minister for Small Business, Jobs and Employment & Business Recovery, David Southwick:

“With the highest taxes and most red tape in the nation, Victorian businesses have been left holding the wooden spoon nobody wants.

“Whilst New South Wales and other states power ahead, Victoria’s reputation is going from bad to worse as our state continues to be left behind.

“A Matthew Guy Liberals and Nationals Government will back small businesses to recover, rebuild and grow for the future.”