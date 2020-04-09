Vicky Sharma is coming up with his debut song ‘Disco Night’

The land of India is loaded with immense talent which is coming forth slowly. Almost every day we hear about new comers and the start of their journey in the entertainment industry. Now again, a newcomer has commenced his journey as an artist and the name of that artist is Vicky Sharma.

Vicky Sharma is coming with his debut song which is titled ‘Disco Night’. Talking about the credits of the song, music has been given by Ssameer and the official video of the song has been directed by Rahul Khan from Paris Entertainment India. The song is being presented by Star Talented Media Academy and the producer of the song is Damini Joshi. The song will release under the label of STMA Music Series.

Talking about his first song, Vicky Sharma said, “I have always dreamed of becoming a singer all my life. It is my passion and I am so glad to finally get a chance to live it. My song is a party number and I know after hearing it the masses will definitely support me and encourage me in my journey ahead.”

Director of the song, Rahul Khan said, “From in front of camera to behind the camera, I am enjoying this transition. Directing such an amazing number particularly was very fun. The entire team has worked day in and day out for this song and we hope that Vicky gets a positive response from the audiences.”

Producer of the song, Damini Joshi said, “Welcoming new talent is what we as a team have always wished for and whenever we get a chance to launch a new talent, we never step back. Vicky is a hardworking talented boy who has big dreams in his eyes. We are looking forward to a positive response from the masses worldwide.”

Disco Night will release under the music label of STMA Music Series.