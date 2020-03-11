Vicky Kaushal’s Josh is high, he tops the viral news Score Trends India Chart

Vicky Kaushal’s Josh is high post the release of Bhoot the new dependable actor of Bollywood has topped the Score Trends India popularity charts in Viral News category for the week of Feb 21 to 27, 2019. These statistics are authenticated and researched by the US-based media tech Score Trends India.

According to the statistics, Kaushal who has scored 100 points in the viral news section is on a high post the release of his next Bhoot. Vicky’s alleged closeness with actress Katrina Kaif has also grabbed a lot of eyeballs for this talented actor.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor ranks second with 46 points, the actor posts his injury on a film location returned back to work and celebrated his birthday with his wife. The birthday post on social media got largely viral in news.

Though Kartik Aryan’s Love Aaj Kal 2 didn’t fair good at the box office, the actor continues to be the heartthrob amongst the youth ranking third with 41points.

Tiger Shroff next Baaghi 2 released this week and the action hero is slowly and gradually climbing the ladder. As per the Score Trends India statistics, Tiger ranks fourth with 38 points is likely to be on top the charts in coming weeks.

Post the success of Tanhaji which crossed 280 crores at the box office Superstar Ajay Devgn continues to be on a high as he ranks fifth with 36 points

As per the Score Trends India report, The release of Bhoot after a long hiatus created a lot of buzz for Vicky. Also, his close friendship with Katrina has garnered maximum eyeballs for him all over the social platforms and viral news.

Reveals Ashwani Kaul, co-founder of Score Trends India, “We collect data from over 600 news sources across 14 languages in India to analyse the media. These include Facebook, Twitter, print publications, viral news on social media, broadcast and digital platforms”

“Various sophisticated algorithms then help us to process this massive amount of data and arrive at the scores and rankings of celebrities,” conclude Kaul.