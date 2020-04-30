Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passes away at the age of 67

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passes away in Mumbai, he was admitted at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.

The actor went to US for cancer treatment returned in September last year. After being diagnosed with an infection, Rishi Kapoor was admitted to hospital in Feb 2020.

The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.

In February, Kapoor was hospitalised twice due to his health issues.

He was first admitted to a hospital in Delhi where he was attending a family function. At the time, Kapoor had said that he was suffering from an “infection”. More details are awaited.