Veteran actor Rajendra Gupta roped in for show ‘Dosti Anokhi’

Over the years, Sony Entertainment Television has been a trendsetter in shaping television content by introducing relatable characters who have touched upon a range of subjects close to the hearts of Indian audiences.

Bringing forth a feel good narrative that is bound to make viewers look at life from a fresh perspective is the upcoming show Jagannath aur Purvi ki ‘Dosti Anokhi’. Set against the backdrop of the charming ghats of Banaras, the show takes the viewers on an beautiful yet endearing journey of an elderly gentleman, Jaganath Mishra finding his lost sense of life’s purpose through a young stranger-turned-friend Purvi.

Presenting this heartwarming friendship with the character of Jaganath Mishra, a 72 year old conservative family man who is always been rigid and socially inept in life, is the talented veteran actor Rajendra Gupta.

Talking about his character, actor Rajendra Gupta said, “Returning to TV after a brief time is really exciting especially with a show like ‘Jagannath aur Purvi ki ‘Dosti Anokhi’. Television holds a special place in my heart as I started my career with it and I am what I am today because of it.

The content of television has advanced over the years with more thought provoking and engaging stories coming to life; I am glad to be part of this phase. Dosti Anohki is a very warm exceptional story that brings to light a beautiful and unique friendship of an old man and a young girl Purvi; and how they both learn different things about life from each other. The show will make your heart melt and make you laugh at the same time.

I am honored to be working with Rajita Sharma, Vivek Budakoti and Sony Entertainment Television. This is a great opportunity for me and I am looking forward to it”