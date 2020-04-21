Veronica Vanij bags Hina Khan starrer Smartphone

Online Streaming platform Ullu App is leaving no stone unturned to woo the viewers during quarantine. They are making the lockdown experience better with a varied offers and new editions of shows. Recently they launched the season 2 of its popular show Kavita Bhabhi, which received a massive response. Now they are gearing up to stream short film titled Smartphone.

As per the latest update the model-turned-actress Veronica Vanij will be making her debut in the same project. We heard she will be seen playing the role of Akshay Oberoi’s girlfriend.

We got in touch with Veronica, she told us, “I played the role of Roshi, who is a model by profession. She is bold, stylish and an opportunist.”

The short film starring Hina Khan, Akshay Oberoi and Kunal Roy Kapoor in the lead roles was supposed to drop its motion picture on March 15, 2020 and the trailer was to be launched on March 18, followed by media interactions. But the event got cancelled in light of the current Coronavirus pandemic. However, the makers have decided to release it finally on April 24. It is produced by Vibhu Agarwal and co-produced by Aditya Bhatia, Ashish Kapoor and Ankush Bhatt.