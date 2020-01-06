Varun Dhawan-Nora Fatehi’s chemistry sizzles in Garmi

When they first met on the sets of Street Dancer 3D a year ago, little did they know that their chemistry will be so loved and appreciated in the film. Actors Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi, who play dancers and lovers in the Remo D’Souza film, forged a special connection from the day they met. In a matter of months, the entire unit was talking about just how well they compliment each other’s energies in the frame and how they’re perfect when they dance together. Their timing is just bang on.

Recently, when the makers of the film released the song Garmi, the social media went beserk talking about how this new pair in town and how their chemistry in the song is one of its major highlights. It’s hard to believe that once, while shooting this song, which looks so perfectly timed and choreographed, the actor duo struggled to get their timing right. While talking about their timing, energy and vibe, Varun and Nora admitted to their fans at the song’s official on-ground launch in Mumbai that they’re both exceptionally hyper and while their energies match, they also love doing what they do. Man! They do have a lot in common.