Varun Dhawan donates to help daily wage workers of the entertainment industry

Varun Dhawan, who celebrated his birthday yesterday, has also helped some daily wage workers under the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). Ashoke Pandit who is the president of Indian Film and TV directors Association took to Twitter to thank Varun for his contribution.

Sharing the video he wrote, “@fwice_mum thanks @Varun_dvn for donating towards the daily wage workers of the entertainment industry. Nearly 5 lakh cine workers, belonging to 32 crafts, wish him a very Happy Birthday. #HappyBirthdayVarunDhawan #FWICEFightsCorona”. The actor has been using his social media handle to spread awareness about the pandemic and urge people to stay home.