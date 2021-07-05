UTS AND TAFE NSW UNITE FOR A SUSTAINABLE FASHION FUTURE

Sydney is set to become the nation’s home of sustainable fashion with TAFE NSW and UTS partnering to deliver a new Centre for Fashion and Textiles Sustainability, thanks to a new NSW Government grant.

The NSW Government today announced it will invest $200,000 to develop the Centre in Sydney, run jointly by TAFE NSW and the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) to usher in the new era of sustainable fashion using cutting-edge design technology.

Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education Geoff Lee said the Centre would help train the next generation of designers and help attract the industry to Australia.

“The Centre will work with local fashion, technology and creative industries in the Camperdown/Ultimo precinct, and host specialised equipment and facilities, such as 3D knitting machines, body scanning, digital pattern cutting and 3D printing.

“It is the first collaboration of its type, captured under a new agreement between UTS and TAFE NSW – two of the biggest names in fashion education – making students and industry the big winners.”

UTS Vice-Chancellor Professor Attila Brungs said the future of education required a “lifetime of learning” approach that involved all sectors working seamlessly together.

“Because the rate of technological innovation is increasing at such a rapid rate – including in industries like fashion, design and textiles – our future workforce needs to be upskilled. This partnership would help make that much easier.”

TAFE NSW Managing Director Steffen Faurby said this new collaboration would build on existing strong partnerships with the local fashion industry.

“If you want to enter the fashion, design and textiles industry, having relevant industry skills and experience is absolutely essential,” Mr Faurby said.

“COVID-19 has forced the fashion industry to rethink past practices and this new Centre will provide a hub of research and innovation to propel the new era of sustainability in fashion.

“If TAFE NSW and UTS can share and grow their established industry connections and future-focused sustainability techniques, then that can only help our students, and fashion businesses will be the ultimate beneficiaries of the talented fashion professionals we help produce.”

The $200,000 grant, awarded under the Government’s Higher Education Strategy – Collaboration and Innovation Fund, will provide initial funding to further develop the concept and accelerate the development of the Centre.

Other collaboration possibilities in fashion, design and textiles being explored under the new agreement include:

· Pathways between TAFE NSW and UTS courses, including credit for prior learning;

· Joint course offerings, including in sustainable and ethical production of textiles, the circular fashion economy, as well as advanced manufacturing techniques

· A Precinct Fashion Roundtable that brings together TAFE NSW teachers, UTS academics, and local fashion businesses to collaborate and share ideas.