USING OUR RESOURCES STRENGTHS TO GROW MANUFACTURING

The Morrison Government is leveraging Australia’s world-leading critical mineral and resources sector to create more jobs and economic opportunities for manufacturing businesses with the release of a new ten year plan.

The Resources Technology and Critical Minerals Processing road map shows how businesses can capitalise on Australia’s access to resources, which will be needed to manufacture many new technologies.

Applications under the Government’s $1.3 billion Modern Manufacturing Initiative also opened today to projects in the priority area, to help manufacturers scale-up production, commercialise products and tap into global supply chains.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the Government was focused on continuing to rebuild and grow the economy, with manufacturing playing a key role in the COVID-19 recovery.

“Yesterday’s national accounts showed the comeback of the Australian economy is well underway and manufacturing businesses and jobs will be central to our National Economic Recovery Plan as we build back from the COVID-19 recession,” the Prime Minister said.

“Our $1.5 billion Modern Manufacturing Strategy is at the heart of our JobMaker plan and it’s focused on growing our entire manufacturing sector.

“Our Modern Manufacturing Initiative will help position Australia as not just a global leader in the resources sector but also in the manufacturing of the technology used, as well as turning the raw materials into value-added products.

“Today’s funding will help unlock investment from industry to help build manufacturing capability and competitiveness in Australia’s resources sector while taking advantage of a significant global growth sector.

“This investment and this Roadmap will support jobs across Australia, particularly in our resource rich regions like the Hunter, Western Australia and Central Queensland.”

Minister for Industry, Science and Technology Karen Andrews said the new Roadmap set out a ten-year vision to build sophisticated manufacturing capability in Australia in the resources sector.

“Opportunities outlined in the Roadmap include turning critical minerals into high value products like batteries and solar cells, as well as technologies and equipment that makes mining more efficient and safe,” Minister Andrews said.

“This funding will back businesses to pursue those opportunities and turn innovative ideas into high-value products so we can build on Australia’s competitive advantage and secure greater investment and market share.”

This Roadmap complements the Government’s initiatives to reduce electricity prices, boost liquid fuels security and invest in low emissions energy technology through Australia’s Technology Investment Roadmap.

Minister for Resources, Water and Northern Australia Keith Pitt said it also complements the Government’s Critical Minerals Strategy.

“The Government is committed to bringing on new supplies of critical minerals and developing this emerging sector to meet growing global demand,” he said.

“Developing our critical minerals processing capability will ensure Australian companies can move down the value chain, getting greater value out of the products they produce.”

The Roadmap also identifies how we can develop our resources technology to maximise efficiencies in our high performing resources sector.

“Our focus on resource technology will also support the development of new ideas to improve mine productivity, process efficiency and safety. As the sector’s productivity grows so does the Australian economy, benefiting all Australians,” Minister Pitt said.

The road maps in the remaining priority areas will be released in coming weeks to coincide with the opening of their respective MMI funding rounds.

The remaining road maps are; Food and Beverage, Recycling and Clean Energy, and Defence.

Initial applications will be limited to the Translation and Integration streams of the MMI, with expressions of interest for the larger Collaboration stream to open in coming months.