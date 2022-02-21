Using a COVID-19 rapid antigen saliva test?

Make sure you do the test the right way to get an accurate result.

1. Don’t eat, drink or brush your teeth 30 minutes before using the test

2. Remove the test from the package

3. Take the collector device out of the base and remove the protector

4. Cough 3-5 times, if required

5. Place the collector device on your tongue for two minutes

6. Take the collector device out of your mouth and push it into the base

7. Wait 15 minutes before reading the result