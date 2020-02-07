Urvashi Rautela pays tributeto megastar Beyoncé

Actress Urvashi Rautela pays tribute to megastar Beyoncé by recreating the singer’s famous risqué black gown with very daring thigh-high split at an awards function recently.

This Sunday saw the stars of tinsel town dress up in their best attires and for an award function held at a suburban 5 star. The party had all the big weights from the industry coming together and letting their hair down. Now with social media game so strong, the stars look and their designer gowns and suits at these awards function have become the most talked-about topic.

While all the divas were dressed to impress, one particular actress whose dress got the maximum attention was Urvashi Rautela. The sexy actress donned a cleavage-baring black gown with a very daring thigh-high slit by designer Albina Dyla who is based in Kosovo.

The actress’s extremely risqué dress stole the show and she took it a notch higher by adding a pair of sleek sunglasses. She was a vision to behold and received a lot of compliments. Urvashi Rautela is known for her beautiful and sexy figure, and the actress certainly believes in the mantra of if you have got it you flaunt it! The actress recently became the first Asian actress to have her own Instagram filter.

Talking about the look the actress shared “I am a huge Beyoncé fan; she is a goddess and tonight my look is all about celebrating her and the spirit she has. The first time I saw this dress honestly I fell in love and told my designer to finalise it.”

On a night dedicated to Diddy’s 50th birthday, it was Beyoncé who stole the show as she helped the star celebrate on Saturday evening.

The R&B star, 38, stunned in a floral embellished black evening gown with an off-the-shoulder detail that served to partially expose her cleavage as she posed for photos at the Los Angeles event. With a revealing thigh-high slash, the dress added an extra touch of sophistication to an already glamorous red carpet.