UPDATED LIST OF COVID-19 COMMUNITY ISOLATION FACILITIES

There are currently 7 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Fiji. The Government will advise the public as soon as possible should this change.

There are now eight COVID-19 Community Isolation Facilities across Fiji, three located in Central Division and five located in the Western Division,

The Facilities will be activated when divisional and sub-divisional isolation facilities have reached their capacity. COVID-19 positive individuals who are classified “stable” will be transferred to these community facilities for continued monitoring and medical care.

All Fijians admitted to the Facilities will have their meals provided and will not be allowed to have visitors. There are protocols in place for staff who will provide meals and cleaning services, these include physical distancing between patients and staff.

The Facilities are located at: