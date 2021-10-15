Updated Cricket Australia announces annual results and Board appointments

Cricket Australia (CA) today announced its financial results for the full year ending 30 June 2021. In the 2020-21 financial year, CA delivered a 6% increase in revenue to $414.7 million, reflecting the collective efforts of the cricket community to overcome the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic to keep playing, as well as the continued support of broadcast and commercial partners.

Due to an ongoing program of efficiency initiatives that began in the previous financial year, CA delivered $54 million in savings, while additional COVID-related costs of $23 million were incurred on measures such as biosecurity to keep the game safe.

As a result, CA delivered a net deficit of $151k. Although this was an improvement on revised budgetary expectations, it represented a significant adverse variation from the four-year cycle projections in the long-range plan due to the impacts of COVID-19 on match revenues and costs. The Australian men’s team was the first international touring team from any sport on our shores to travel overseas after the onset of COVID-19, playing two ODI and T20 International series in England. It is currently ranked Number 3 in the ICC Test team rankings.

The Australian Women’s Cricket team was victorious in its summer series against New Zealand and retained its Number 1 ranking in one-day international and T20 international cricket. The Australia vs India Vodafone Test series captivated the world, with 28 of the 31 sessions of the Test series had average domestic viewership of more than one million, the most of any sport in Australia in 2020.

KFC|10 BBL was the most watched on record, with a total audience of 44.82 million across the tournament. The entire rebel WBBL|06 series was played in a hub in Sydney, with a record 36 out of 59 matches broadcast, and was the most watched female sport in Australia. 858,465 fans still attended the cricket during summer, despite COVID-19 restrictions.

More than 170,000 games of community cricket were played in a COVID-safe environment, courtesy of the army of hard-working volunteers, while girls’ registrations in club cricket and Woolworths Cricket Blast increased 17.5%. The full 2020-2021 Cricket Australia annual report can be accessed here.

Please email Sarah Carpinteri at sarah.carpinteri@cricket.com.au for access to the AGM Media Conference at 11:30am with Nick Hockley, CA CEO and Richard Freudenstein, CA Chair. Today’s Annual General Meeting voted in favour of the re-election of WA Cricket-nominated director Lachlan Henderson and Queensland Cricket-nominated director Greg Rowell.

Richard Freudenstein, Cricket Australia Chair, who was elected on Wednesday following the resignation of Earl Eddings, said it is anticipated the Board will appoint a permanent Chair by the end of 2021.

Richard Freudenstein, Cricket Australia Chair, said:

“Everything that has been achieved in the past 12 months shows not only the resilience of our sport but also what can be done when we work together. This is a clear lesson we have all taken from the pandemic and will remain with us throughout this coming season,” he said. “The Board has commenced the process of identifying the next Chair and it is anticipated that we will be in a position to make an appointment before the end of the year.

“I would like to acknowledge Earl Eddings’ enormous contribution to Cricket Australia, including the past three years as Chair. During his 13 years on the Board, Earl has been a passionate advocate for our game and in recent years, has guided cricket through some of its greatest challenges, including rebuilding the trust and reputation of the sport after Cape Town and working with the cricket community to overcome the enormous impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We should all be proud of the way the sport rose to the challenges of COVID-19 to stage a hugely successful Indian tour last summer and ensure the Ashes can go ahead this summer. Earl’s role in that, in particular managing our international relationships has been critical. Additionally, under his stewardship, the women’s game has gone from strength to strength, particularly the Australian women’s team and the Weber WBBL.

“I share Earl’s hope that with his resignation, the cricket community can unite and work together in the best interests of the sport, allowing the focus to return to the game ahead of the 2021-22 season.

“Speaking on behalf of the Cricket Australia Board, I can assure our members that we have listened and will be making a renewed effort to engage more consistently and deeply with you throughout the coming summer and beyond.

“In the past 12 months, we’ve all faced significant challenges and demonstrated the resilience and collaborative spirit that defines our sport. And here we are now, heading into an Ashes summer, and towards a World Cup – we have much to be proud of and a lot to look forward to.”

Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia CEO, said:

“In 2020-21, in a world where everyone has faced so many challenges, the collective commitment, resolve and sacrifice from so many people has meant that we delivered an incredible cricket season that gave hope and joy to people all around Australia and around the cricketing world,” he said.

“Thank you to all our players, match officials, employees, and their families; the teams that have visited Australia and those who have hosted us; each State and Territory Cricket Association; the Australian Cricketers’ Association; our governments partners and world-class venues; fans; and the thousands of players and volunteers who kept cricket going at community level.

“In the past year, Australia’s truly national sport has provided something positive for all Australians in the face of challenge and uncertainty. It has united and entertained in equal measure. We look forward to building on the experience, teamwork and lessons learned to deliver another uplifting season in 2021-22.

“Having already hosted a fantastic Commonwealth Bank Women’s International Series between India and Australia, we look forward to the Weber WBBL starting tonight, the KFC BBL, the Men’s Vodafone Ashes series, the Women’s Commonwealth Bank Ashes series, the Men’s Dettol ODI & T20I Series against New Zealand & Sri Lanka, the WNCL, Marsh Sheffield Shield, Marsh One-Day Cup and the ICC Women’s World Cup in New Zealand. It’s going to be another massive summer of cricket.

“As we look forward beyond the pandemic, it’s never been more important that we work together across the game to make our sport more inclusive, diverse and sustainable.”