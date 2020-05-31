UPDATE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS

More restrictions have eased across NSW today as we move towards reopening the economy in a COVID-safe way, with people urged to maintain physical distancing.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard said it is vital both businesses and patrons follow health and safety guidelines, to ensure we keep people in jobs and businesses in business.

“We need to accept life will be different until we have an effective treatment or a vaccine,” Mr Hazzard said.

“Everyone should maintain physical distancing and practise good hygiene, and if even the mildest symptoms present such as a sore throat or runny nose, get yourself tested.

“A simple tip advocated by health experts is to act as if you are infectious which will help you think twice about how you interact around others, as more restrictions are eased.”

From today, 1 June, the following will be allowed:

· Pubs, clubs, casinos, cafes and restaurants can have up to 50 customers per separate seated food and drink area;

· Travel to regional NSW for a holiday;

· Up to 50 people can attend places of worship and attend a funeral;

· Up to 20 guests can attend weddings;

· Zoos, aquariums and reptile parks are allowed to open;

· Beauty, nail, tanning and waxing salon operators can begin treatments;

· Camping grounds and caravan parks can open; and

· Museums, galleries and libraries are allowed to open.

All businesses reopening must comply with the one person per four square metre rule. There is also provision for business to have COVIDSafe plans in place.

The rules on gathering remain the same: five visitors to a home, and 10 people outside.