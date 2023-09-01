Unique footage of Fire and Rescue NSW Ignitable Liquid Detection dog in action at scene of overnight explosion

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) investigators have identified an electrical fault in a small fan heater as the cause of an explosion overnight in an industrial unit at Arndell Park in Sydney’s west.

The blast tore a hole in a wall on the second level of the truck spare parts business in Holbeche Road around 1.30 this morning.

FRNSW dispatched seven fire trucks and about 24 firefighters to the scene.

On arrival, the firefighters were confronted with an intense fire venting out of the second level windows.

Firefighters entered the building and stopped the fire from spreading to a warehouse area and adjoining industrial unit.

Two firefighters were assessed by NSW Ambulance paramedics for minor smoke inhalation, as a precaution.

They were not transported to hospital and have since returned to duty.

FRNSW specialist fire investigators attended the scene today, deploying an ignitable liquid detection dog to examine the scene.

Investigators have determined the fire began in an office area on the second floor, ignited by the electrical fault.

“Xenos” the Ignitable Liquid Detection dog is one of three highly trained FRNSW canines, used to determine whether accelerants play a role in fires.

Almost five years old, Xenos has worked with his handler, Station Officer, Craig Gordon, for the past three years.

Xenos wore special protective boots to prevent being cut by glass and metal debris at today’s fire scene.

He detected no signs of accelerant, eliminating one possible cause of the blaze and allowing the Fire Investigation and Research Unit (FIRU) to focus on evidence relating to the electrical fault. .