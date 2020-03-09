Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik share their FIRST memories with late Rafi Sahab!

After seven successful seasons of ruling reality television and winning audiences over with melodious renditions and dhamakedaar performances by its phenomenally talented child singers, Zee TV’s marquee singing reality show for kids Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs is back with season 8. The new season has witnessed the legends of Indian music- Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu as judges and the popular anchor Maniesh Paul as the host. With the talent and camaraderie of judges and contestants along with Maniesh’s comic timing, the audience is in for delightful weekends all through the season of this perfect mix of a music-talent show.

In the upcoming Holi special episode, viewers will witness moments of fun and frolic as well as dollops of nostalgia. In fact, while talking to one of the contestants who is an ardent fan of Mohammad Rafi, Alka Yagnik shared her heart-warming story about the time when she met Rafi Ji as a kid. The beautiful singer revealed, “I remember the time I had gone to Rafi Ji’s home. I was still studying in school and he asked me if I knew his songs to which I said yes. Then he asked me the song that I liked the best. He proceeded to play ‘Aaj Mausam Bada Beimaan Hai’ for me on the Harmonium and this particular memory has been etched in my memory forever”.

Udit Narayan also looked back at his struggling days and recalled how he got his big break in 1980 with an opportunity to sing alongside Mohammad Rafi. “My initial years were full of struggles. From the beginning of my career as a Maithili folk singer for Radio Nepal to getting my big break with Rafi Sahab, it was a roller-coaster ride for me. But I am thankful for the experience as it made me the singer I am now”, Udit Narayan stated.

We are sure the ardent fans of the show would be delighted to hear the wonderful stories that the two singers shared on the show. Kumar Sanu’s regret at not being able to meet Mohammad Rafi was quite evident too. But we are sure that Rafi Ji would have been proud of Kumar Sanu’s impressive musical career just as much as we are!