TWEED VALLEY GETS BIGGER AND BETTER HOSPITAL

The NSW Government will invest an extra $91.2 million in the new Tweed Valley Hospital Redevelopment, delivering even more beds and expanded clinical services.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the additional funding is on top of the $582 million already announced and will ensure staff and patients get a world-class hospital.

“The new Tweed Valley Hospital will provide significantly improved and expanded health services to the Tweed Valley and Bryon communities for the long term,” Mr Hazzard said.

“After extensive consultation with doctors, nurses and other health staff, this funding will deliver additional capacity and clinical services, including an even greater number of hospital beds, more fully fitted out theatres, additional emergency department spaces and additional ambulatory care spaces.”

The extra funding will also go towards a co-located Health Hub and the Tweed Valley Skills Centre. Member for Tweed, Geoff Provest, said the Tweed Valley Skills Centre will be built in partnership with TAFE within the Kingscliff campus to provide an education and training space for the health workforce.

“The high-tech training facility will deliver training and employment opportunities for the local community, ensuring the benefits of the new hospital extend beyond the hospital itself,” Mr Provest said.

“The expanded facility will mean more local jobs in a boost to the Tweed economy with up to 650 construction workers expected onsite during peak construction.”

The Stage 2 State Significant Development Application is currently with the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment for determination.

The Stage 1 early works commenced in July 2019, preparing the greenfield site for construction of the new hospital buildings.