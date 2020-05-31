Tv actress Rashika Singh wins hearts with her latest photoshoot

Tv actress Rashika Singh who is garnering praises for her performance in ’yeh Un dinon ki baat hai, recently did a stunning photoshoot in Bandra Fort Mumbai

Rashika singh is dazzling in trendy outfits by Sonali in this shoot photographed by Rahul Khan, with beautiful makeup looks from by Skipri. Elegant and classy in the western looks, Rashika singh done all the outfits with perfection.

Rashika Singh is an Indian television and film actress born on August 31, 1995 in Kota, Rajasthan, India. Her debut tv serial as a supporting role ‘Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai’ 2017 premiere on SET India tv channel as Varun’s sister (Neeli Madhumakkhi) proved to be a turning point in 24-year-old Rashika’s life on the professional front. Rashika made her debut in a lead role in a horror film titled ‘Kiara’. The film is directed by Manoj Phogat.

Rashika’s father is in the clothing business in Rajasthan and also have a Handicraft showroom and her mother runs a salon. She did her schooling from career point public school and completed her graduation at Shaheed Captain Ripudaman Singh Government College in 2018.