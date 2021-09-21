Tunak Di Taar by Tips Punjabi

Sung by – Birender Dhillon & Shamsher Lehri, Music – Joy- Atul, Lyrics – Karnail Singh Lehri

The entire song is all about letting go of worries and trusting God with them. It reassures the listeners that even when we don’t understand something that’s happening, we can rest in the reassurance that God is always faithful.

It reminds us that God is never late, and even when we can’t see it, He’s working all things out.

Sung by Birender Dhillon & Shamsher Lehri say “No guarantees when the tunakdi taar or the rhythm of life may break. God alone is the saviour”

Music composers Joy- Atul say “ The track is upbeat considering the youth in mind yet the composition has depth”

Lyricist Karnail Singh Lehri says ” However busy a man may be, he should never forget the almighty”